VISIT MEXICO USA CHAIRMAN KENT M. SWIG JOINS PANELISTS AT 9th ANNUAL U.S. – MEXICO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SUMMIT

Left to right: Kent M. Swig, Gustavo Tomé, Tal Peri, Jonathan Newman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Visit Mexico USA, the company exclusively charged with the promotion and marketing of all tourism for the country of Mexico in the United States, was a featured guest panelist at the 9th Annual U.S. – Mexico Real Estate Investment Summit held in New York City, on March 9, 2023.
“It was a great honor to participate in this 2023 Investment Summit. The panel discussion on ‘Inroads for Mexican Capital and Development in the U.S. Real Estate Market,’ presented the challenges faced today in the debt markets where lenders have pulled back and borrowers are finding that even the most credit-worthy properties are unable to secure mortgage debt, even with substantial equity in place. The audience of several hundred guests, hosted by the noted New York law firm Shearman & Sterling, also shared the views and insights of my fellow panelists Tal Peri, Union Investment Real Estate GmbH; Gustavo Tomé, Skyway Equities, and moderator Jonathan Newman of Shearman & Sterling,” said Kent M. Swig.
About Visit Mexico USA
Visit Mexico USA was formed by Kent M. Swig, Gary K. Levi and Alvaro Vitolo to market and promote visitor travel to Mexico. The three principals have decades of experience in the hospitality, tourism, real estate, marketing, and government sectors of the economy. With their respective backgrounds, they bring to this collaboration a wealth of knowledge to effectively create the visibility and awareness necessary to substantially increase business and tourism interest in Mexico. The three principals have assembled an executive team that includes the best leaders in the leisure and travel and branding industries.
