Solomon Games 2023 Officially Opened.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, has hailed the Solomon Games tournament as a platform to promote social cohesion, nation building, health and well-being.

Prime Minister Sogavare was this morning officiating at the Solomon Games Official opening Ceremony at Lawson Tama.

“Sports is the glue that holds us together. It binds us. It unites us. It brings the best out of us, as individuals, as provinces, as a nation.”

The Prime Minister highlighted, nothing brings us together more as a nation than our mutual love of sports…… “We witness that again today and over the next few days our national capital and our nation will unite behind you, our sports people, competing in the Solomon Games.”

He encouraged athletes competing to aim high, do their best as this year’s Solomon Games has a special significance……….. “It is a very important platform for our respective sports federations and our National Olympic Committee to scout exceptional and upcoming talents that could make it to Team Solomon at this year’s Pacific Games from 19 November to 2nd December.”

At the National Government level, Prime Minister Sogavare said his Government commits to working with all provinces to promote and strengthen sports education and sporting events….”We will leave no stone unturned in searching for and building sporting talents in our nation.”

As for international effects, Sports is a key enabler to achieving at least Eight of the Seventeen United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals– ending poverty, ending hunger and achieving food security, ensuring healthy lives, ensuring education and lifelong learning, achieving greater gender equality and empowerment of our women and girls, contributing to sustainable economic development, reducing inequality within the country, and promoting peaceful, inclusive and just societies.

The Prime Minister is grateful to the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Christopher Laore MP, the Minister responsible for sports, for ensuring that the Games are now taking place.

He revealed, the National Hosting Authority for the 2023 Pacific Games, National Sports Council and National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands are exploring ways to develop provincial sports.

To the competing athletes, Prime Minister Sogavare reminded them to “play true; play fair” as there will be no room for cheating.

“Many of you will win medals. Many will not. However, all of you are winners – just by being selected to be here. Stand tall as you perform. Never doubt your abilities. Never doubt your God-given talents. You are all winners. You are all champions. You are … the future of Solomon Islands.”

PM Sogavare concluded by acknowledging the contributions of those who have made the Games a reality through partnership and teamwork- Ministry of Home Affairs, National Olympic Committee Solomon Islands, Honiara City Council, the 9 sports federations and the Solomon Islands National Sports Council.

PM Sogavare officially opening Solomon Games at Lawson Tama.

Team Central Province

Team Choiseul Province

Team Guadalcanal Province

Team HCC

Team Isabel Province

Team Makira Ulawa Province

Team Malaita Province

Team RENBEL Province.

Team Temotu Province

Team Western Province

-PM Press Sec