Libertas Eclipses $2 Billion Funding Volume Milestone

Libertas Funding, LLC, which delivers high-tech, high-touch access to funding at the speed of business, today announced it surpassed $2 billion in total funding volume for its business customers. The milestone reflects Libertas' unmatched track record providing rapid access to financing, scalable and flexible solutions personalized to client needs, and a team of financial experts guiding businesses through every step of the funding process.

"Surpassing $2 billion isn't just a Libertas milestone; it is a testament to our clients because their success is our success," said Randy Saluck, Libertas' Chief Executive Officer. "After reaching $1 billion in funding to businesses after five years in operation, we achieved the next billion in only 18 months – demonstrating a proven model that can continue to scale in the months and years ahead."

The funding milestone is attributable to several competitive differentiators enabling Libertas to scale and adapt during challenging and evolving economic and market conditions:

Unique ability to rapidly fund businesses. Libertas' high-tech, high-touch model treats business owners as people rather than numbers, so that clients can benefit from frictionless financing that combines the speed and efficiency automation can deliver with human interaction.

Flexibility to deliver custom funding solutions. The Libertas team gets to know each client's business inside-and-out, so it can develop creative revenue-based funding and business term loan solutions (term loans are originated by Libertas' banking partner WebBank) to address any challenge and seize every opportunity.

Foundational approach to funding. Relationships are an asset at Libertas, with a team that doesn't view each client engagement as a transaction but instead as a foundation to fund the business' future. This approach is why nearly three-quarters of Libertas' total funding volume is a result of returning customers.

Elite network of referral partners. Referral partners have been a significant source of client and funding growth since inception. They entrust Libertas to serve their clients because we meet and exceed expectations every time.

To learn more about why Libertas has become the "go-to" financing source for growing businesses, visit https://libertasfunding.com/.

About Libertas Funding, LLC.

Founded in 2016, Libertas has provided access to over $2 billion in funding for small and medium-sized businesses since its inception. Libertas empowers businesses to grow with high-tech, high-touch access to funding that pairs best-in-class client service with top-of-line technology to ensure businesses have the capital to thrive. By partnering with financial industry experts, business financing decisions are always informed and guided by experience. Visit Libertas at https://libertasfunding.com/ and discover a long-term financial resource that is as invested in the success of your business as you are.

