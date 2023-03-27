InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Garden Hose (FJK-242)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " Hoses are always getting tangled while trying to use them," said an inventor from Deming, NM "so I invented the SWIVEL HOSE. My design will prevent kinks and fulfill the need for a hose that will not get twisted or kinked up."

The patent-pending invention provides a new addition to the traditional hose design. Allowing the user to use and round up their hose without it getting twisted. This metal attachment will allow for more hose mobility, which will increase the longevity and use of the hose.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville, TN sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. FJK-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

