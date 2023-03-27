Submit Release
Media Advisory - CLC President Bea Bruske Available to React to Budget

OTTAWA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), will be available to comment on Budget 2023, and to discuss its impact on workers and their families.

Canada's unions are calling for a workers' budget, that prioritizes real and strategic investments in publicly funded, publicly delivered services like health care, and measures to permanently strengthen our EI system.

Workers and their families are falling behind, and our inadequate social safety net is failing them. Workers expect the government to throw them a lifeline.

What:   CLC President available to talk about Budget 2023
     
Where:   In person, by phone or by ZOOM
     
When:   March 28, 2023, and/or in advance of the budget, by arrangement
     
Who:   Bea Bruske, President of the CLC

Contact information:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426 



