NTT, NTT DATA and INDYCAR Extend Entitlement Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement

NTT, a leading global technology and business solutions provider, and NTT DATA, have extended the entitlement partnership with INDYCAR, North America's premier open-wheel motorsports series, through a multi-year agreement that also includes official technology partner status.
NTT has been the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2019 and will continue in that capacity with this multi-year extension that goes into effect in 2024. NTT and NTT DATA will continue as the Official Technology Partner for INDYCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Brickyard weekend.
"NTT is an excellent partner across our enterprise with strong expertise and a deep commitment to our sport," said Roger Penske, Chairman, Penske Corporation. "From Smart Venue technology at the Racing Capital of the World to the reimagined Series mobile application, NTT is transforming the fan experience in new and innovative ways. We look forward to a bright future together."
NTT helps organizations like INDYCAR with their digital transformations and remains committed to accelerating the future of sports. Of note, NTT's Smart Solutions use proprietary technology to consume, analyze and transform massive amounts of data and deliver valuable insights.
"INDYCAR is a great partner for NTT DATA because of our shared commitment to driving innovation, increasing sustainability and delivering amazing experiences," said Kaz Nishihata, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. "We also appreciate how INDYCAR is so diverse, with drivers from 15 different countries, and races that range from short ovals and superspeedways to road and street courses. It's both an incredible sport and a wonderful example for our world."
Some of the highlights of NTT and NTT DATA's commitment to accelerating the sport's future include:
"The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue to be a hub for progress and discovery with the extension of this world-class partnership," said Mark Miles, President & Chief Executive Officer, Penske Entertainment. "NTT is fully invested in the development and growth of our sport and has already established a terrific track record in our industry with problem solving capabilities and access to top talent and tools."
INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES have also been important partners to NTT. The sanctioning body and series have provided NTT with valuable opportunities for brand awareness, client engagement, and a range of business-to-business (B2B) initiatives while spearheading a digital transformation within the industry. NTT also values its Penske Corporation business partnership as an important B2B platform. Participation in INDYCAR's ongoing sustainability initiatives remains important as the relationships extend.
"As INDYCAR's Technology Partner, we're thrilled to continue our collaborations that enhance and expand the fan experience for motorsports and serve as proof points for data analytics, AI, and other innovative digital technologies," said Bob Pryor, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA Services. "For more than a century, this racing series has pioneered innovations making driving safer for everyone, and by continuing this relationship, we will accelerate the pace of innovations and new technologies, particularly related to sustainability that ultimately can benefit organizations, communities and individuals around the world."
To learn more about the NTT INDYCAR SERIES visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/about-us/content/ntt-indycar-series
About INDYCAR
INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including two-time and reigning series champion Will Power, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and reigning 500 winner Marcus Ericsson – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2023 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.
About NTT
NTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, technology infrastructure, consulting, and network provider. Our services include digital business consulting and managed services for applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.
