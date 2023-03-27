Statewide trout stocking highlights for April 2023

Southeast Region

American Falls Reservoir – 18,000 rainbow trout

These fish were not stocked in March due to lingering ice conditions on the reservoir.

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. Multiple docks provide fishing access around this 5-acre pond.

Chesterfield Reservoir – 19,200 rainbow trout

Known for BIG fish, this reservoir in Caribou County is a popular spot to plan a great fishing trip!

Crowthers Reservoir – 2,200 rainbow trout

Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir provides a nice local fishing spot.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in this region and is conveniently located right off I-15. Most anglers fish from boats or on the bank around the dam. These fish will be stocked in late April if the ice is off.

Edson Fichter Pond – 950 rainbow trout

This community pond is located along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Glendale Reservoir – 3,660 rainbow trout

This 200-plus acre reservoir provides good facilities and opportunities for anglers to catch a variety of warm water species and trout. Access is best using a small boat, but docks and limited shore access are available. Per Consolidated Irrigation Company access rules, all watercraft must be inspected by on-site irrigation company staff and users are subject to an inspection fee (Franklin County residents: $10; nonresidents of Franklin County: $20). No ballast compartment boats are allowed.

Hawkins Reservoir – 1,680 rainbow trout

Located near Downey, this reservoir provides good fishing opportunities for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, rainbow trout and cutbows.

Jensens Grove Pond – 4,500 rainbow trout

This 55-acre pond is located within Jensens Grove City Park along the greenbelt in the heart of Blackfoot.

Johnson Reservoir – 2,500 rainbow trout

This 50-acre irrigation reservoir located near Preston is surrounded by large cottonwood trees. It offers a boat ramp, dock and a variety of warm water game fish. Per Consolidated Irrigation Company access rules, all watercraft must be inspected by ISDA the day of your launch. Proof of inspection (ISDA written certification) should be displayed in dash of vehicle.

Lamont Reservoir – 2,760 rainbow trout

Located about 3 miles from Preston, this reservoir offers a nice boat ramp and good opportunity to catch trout, bass and panfish. Per Consolidated Irrigation Company access rules, all watercraft must be inspected by ISDA the day of your launch. Proof of inspection (ISDA written certification) should be displayed in dash of vehicle.

Upper Snake Region

Becker Pond (Ryder Park Pond) – 2,000 rainbow trout

This pond in Idaho Falls is located off Sunnyside Road. Catch rates are awesome, and it’s a great place for new anglers or kids to try their hand at fishing.

Rexburg City Ponds – 1,200 rainbow trout

These ponds are located within Rexburg's 15-acre Nature Park and offer an enjoyable fishing atmosphere. The park has walking paths, a skate park and picnic areas in a tranquil environment away from traffic.

Snake River – 2,400 rainbow trout

These fish will be stocked at John’s Hole and South Tourist Park.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,100 rainbow trout

This is a family-friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond – 200 rainbow trout

This small irrigation pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers.

Kids Creek Pond – 550 rainbow trout

Near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond is regularly stocked with rainbow trout so catch rates should be good!