TWRA Requests Public Input for 2024 Fishing Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is welcoming comments for its 2024 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

The proposed fishing regulation changes will be previewed in summer at a meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. The comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 22, 2023.

---TWRA---

