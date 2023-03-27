Aaliyah's Beauty Bar Kicks Off Autism Awareness Month with first Autistic Individual to Open a Nail School

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson Nail Educators Nail Students

Georgia's Aaliyah's Beauty Bar kicking off Autism Awareness Month with the first autistic individual to open a nail school

JONESBORO, GA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaliyah Alicia Thompson is a native of the Henry County, Georgia area. Thompson has always been passionate about the beauty industry and making a positive impact in her community. Early on in her life, Aaliyah Alicia Thompson was diagnosed with Autism, a diagnosis that can affect people in different ways. Determination, dedication, and perseverance strengthened Aaliyah as she began challenging herself when it came to her thinking, learning, and problem-solving in ways that allowed her to overcome anything! With a big heart and an even bigger vision for life, held together by the support of her family (who are beauty professionals), Aaliyah Alicia Thompson is determined to change the way the world sees people on the spectrum and to remind all those diagnosed with Autism, all things are possible!

As a young black entrepreneur, Aaliyah Alicia Thompson is the first Autistic person in the country to open a Beauty Bar. Her business, "Aaliyah's Beauty Bar" is located in Clayton County, Georgia, and is offering services for Makeup Artists (MUA), LOC maintenance, and hair braiding.

Aaliyah's passion continues as she is now pursuing the opening of a Nail School in Jonesboro that caters specifically to people with disabilities. The school curriculum is designed to accommodate the needs of these students and allow demonstrated mastery in nail artistry certification at a pace that works for you. Traditional nail schools often lack the necessary support and accommodations for students with disabilities on a level that offers schooling at the ability of the individual. Thompson is determined to change that. At Aaliyah's Nail School, students will be able to learn at their own pace and receive the additional support they need to succeed.

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson was also recognized in 2023 as McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leader. Thompson wants to be a reminder to the world of the power of inclusion and the transformative impact one person can have on their community.