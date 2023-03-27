Concrete Surface Retarders Market Competition by Company, Country, Application Forecast by 2031 | Reach USD 131.5 Mn

Concrete Surface Retarders Market Expected to Reach $131.5 Million by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concrete surface retarders market size was valued at $82.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $131.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The market for concrete surface retarders is witnessing growth largely owing to increased investments in the development of residential and commercial buildings as well as infrastructure development. In addition, various advantages of concrete surface retarders over other methods of concrete etching such as acid etching, and abrasive blasting are also positively affecting the concrete surface retarders market growth.

However, by using concrete surface retarders, the effective depth of the concrete slab is reduced, which may negatively affect the strength of the concrete slab. Contrarily, the rise in demand for sustainable building materials including concrete surface retarders is one of the concrete surface retarders market opportunities.

Top Players:

BASF SE, MAPEI S.p.A., TK Products Construction Coatings, CEMEX S.A.B DE C.V., W. R. Meadows, Inc., RussTech, Inc., Fosroc, Inc., Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company

Market Demands:

Moreover, since concrete surface retarders are widely used in residential and commercial buildings, the market is bifurcated on the basis of the application of concrete surface retarders in residential construction and commercial construction. Out of these two segments, the commercial segment accounted for a higher concrete surface retarders market share in terms of revenue in 2021. This is largely attributed to wide-scale usability of concrete surface retarders in commercial buildings. In addition, the residential segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Concrete Surface Retarders Outlook:

Depending on raw material, concrete surface retarders constitute organic agents and inorganic agents. Out of these, the organic agents segment accounted for a larger market share in terms of revenue in 2021. This is attributed to it being relatively environment friendly. Moreover, the inorganic agents segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of type, the concrete surface retarders market is divided as per the medium that holds the active agents.

Thus, by raw material, the market is bifurcated into water-based and solvent-based. Out of these two segments, the water-based concrete surface retarders segment dominated the concrete surface retarders market in terms of revenue in 2021. This is largely attributed to easy and safe usability of water-based concert surface retarders. Furthermore, solvent-based concrete surface retarders are expected to dominate the concrete surface retarders market forecast by growing with a higher CAGR owing to their quick performance.

Key findings of the study -

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Concrete surface retarders market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on raw material, the organic agents segment dominated the concrete surface retarders market, in terms of revenue in 2021. Moreover, the inorganic agents segment is expected to dominate the market forecast by growing at a higher CAGR.

• By type, the water based segment accounted for a higher revenue share of the market share in 2021. Furthermore, the solvent based segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR.

• By application, the commercial segment dominated the concrete surface retarders market, in terms of revenue in 2021; however, the residential segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

• The key players within the Concrete surface retarders market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the concrete surface retarders industry.

