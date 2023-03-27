TVO management gets double-digit pay increases while asking unionized employees to take another pay cut

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The union representing TVO's journalists, content creators, and education workers is shocked at the salary increases TVO management received last year, as disclosed in the provincial Sunshine List. Raises for senior management are all above inflation, giving them real increases that generously exceed the rising cost of living. Meanwhile, at the bargaining table, some of those managers are telling the union they cannot afford to give TVO/CMG employees anything more than 1.5% annual pay increases.

Why has this restraint not been applied to upper management? In 2022, TVO's CEO Jeffrey Orridge made just shy of $300,000, a 10% increase on his 2021 salary. Vice-president of Programming and Content John Ferri earned an even greater increase on his already-high salary, earning almost 11% more in 2022 than in 2021: $210,315.05.

Affordability has never been worse in Ontario, and many of TVO's unionized workers are struggling to make ends meet after a decade of real-wage decreases, including three years of wage freezes imposed by the Kathleen Wynne government and three years of 1% annual wage increases under Bill 124, which was imposed by the Doug Ford government.

One has to wonder where the organization is finding the money to give managers such impressive raises while telling the union it simply can't afford anything more than 1.5% increases for the people who actually make the courses, videos, panel discussions, interviews, and articles TVO is known for.

SOURCE Canadian Media Guild