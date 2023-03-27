Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,455 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Remove Snow & Ice from Windshield Wipers (CCT-4774)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to remove snow and ice from the windshield wiper blades," said an inventor, from Marysville, Ohio, "so I invented the ICE OFF. My design would provide optimum visibility for the front windshield and could help to prevent accidents when traveling in adverse winter weather conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clear ice and snow from windshield wipers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pull to the roadside to manually remove ice and snow accumulations from the wipers. As a result, it enhances safety while traveling in winter weather conditions. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4774, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-remove-snow--ice-from-windshield-wipers-cct-4774-301781092.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Remove Snow & Ice from Windshield Wipers (CCT-4774)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more