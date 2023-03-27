First Command Adds Retired Space Force General to Military Advisory Board

First Command Financial Services, Inc., announced today that retired U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. William Liquori has joined the First Command Military Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Lt. Gen. Liquori to our Military Advisory Board," said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. "He shares our passion for serving the needs of those who serve and the overall success and health of our men and women in uniform. He has enjoyed a long and distinguished military career, rising to the pinnacle of his service. He continues to remain positively involved in the military community. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the Military Advisory Board as we continue our Mission of coaching those who serve in their pursuit of financial security."

Lt. Gen. Liquori is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, serving 31 years. In 2020, he transferred to the Space Force and was promoted to lieutenant general. As Chief Strategy and Resourcing Officer, he directed the strategies, requirements and budget of the Space Force. He retired from active duty in August 2022.

"As a client for over 37 years and son of an Air Force veteran then First Command Financial Advisor, I've seen firsthand during my career how the company's coaching and support benefitted not only my family but military families all over the world," Lt. Gen. Liquori said. "I'm excited to continue the relationship with First Command and join the Military Advisory Board. I look forward to working with Mark and the entire team in pursuit of our vision of lifelong financial security for our Nation's military families."

The First Command Military Advisory Board is a select group of retired senior flag officers and senior enlisted leaders representing each branch of the nation's military services that advise company leadership on how to best serve the interests of America's career military families. This group is committed to providing First Command with independent perspective and advice on important issues including:

Trends within the military that affect personnel and their families.

Evolving and specific financial needs of military families.

Products and services that serve the best interest of military families.

Building strong, collaborative relationships with each branch of the service, their civilian workforce and reserve force, and the National Guard.

Aligning the company's high ethical standards with the high standards of the military.

To learn more about the First Command Military Advisory Board, visit https://www.firstcommand.com/about/military-advisory-board/.

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Brokerage Services, First Command Advisory Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation's military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

