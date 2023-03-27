Government extends temporary measures under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

There were 2,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,486 in the last 365 days.
GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's economic recovery and critical labour shortages in key sectors are driving higher demand for workers under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). In response, the Government of Canada is taking a balanced approach to improving the program, with measures designed to respond to emerging labour market needs while also protecting Canadian workers.
That is why the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, has extended temporary measures introduced during the COVID-19 Pandemic and through the TFWP Workforce Solutions Road Map. The continued measures, intended to provide greater stability for employers and workers, include:
These measures will remain in place until October 30, 2023. In the meantime, the Government will carefully monitor activities and review policies to ensure they continue to reflect the latest economic conditions while also protecting workers in Canada. The Government continues work to implement a Trusted Employer Model this year. This will help to reduce red-tape for repeat employers who meet the highest standards for working and living conditions, and protections.
Additionally, the Minister announced that, effective April 3, 2023, the TFWP begins transitioning to the LMIA Online Portal as the primary method to submit LMIAs. This shift to an online system will further improve processing, helping employers address their labour market needs quickly.
"We are taking a balanced approach to adjust the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to meet the changing needs of Canada's workforce and Canadian employers. Renewing these measures addresses immediate labour shortages, while ensuring Canadians have access to jobs. We'll continue working with provinces, territories and other partners to build the strong, skilled workforce Canada needs to support our economy."
– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough
