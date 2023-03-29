AeroDefense Integrates O.W.L.’s Radar to Deliver Layered Airspace Security Solution

Patented Radio Frequency Spectrum Sensing and Radar Combine for Fast and Accurate Drone and Pilot Tracking

OCEANPORT, NJ, US, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroDefense, provider of fixed and mobile Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum sensing drone and pilot detection solutions, today announced its integration of Observation Without Limits (O.W.L.) radar ground and air detection capability with their AirWarden™ system.

Some critical infrastructure entities require a multi-layer technology approach to combat the threat of unauthorized drones and people. An AeroDefense AirWarden RF spectrum sensing system integrated with O.W.L.’s leading radar technology offers a solution that detects both RF-based and radio-silent, small to large, low speed to high speed drones and their operators as soon as the drone is turned on.

To meet sophisticated drone detection users’ requests for as much data as possible to help guide their security teams’ responses, the integrated system presents each detection type and method in an easily identifiable manner on AirWarden’s intuitive user interface.

AeroDefense Founding CEO, Linda Ziemba, says, “By combining the strengths of both systems, AirWarden offers our correctional facility customers a contraband prevention platform to detect and prevent airborne contraband deliveries by drone and ground-based contraband deliveries by people or vehicles. It also gives our utility customers an integrated platform to detect both human and drone traffic at unprotected electric substations.”

The integration supports the O.W.L. GroundAware® family of 2D and 3D digital beamforming radar systems used by critical infrastructure and government sectors around the world.

"We have learned firsthand that layered security is essential for comprehensive drone situational awareness. We are pleased to partner with AeroDefense to provide their customers an added layer of low-altitude airspace surveillance, plus simultaneous ground coverage for detecting and tracking drone operators," says Tom Gates, O.W.L. president.

The integrated system will be on display at O.W.L.’s exhibit in booth 11099 at ISC West, the most comprehensive security industry conference in the US, taking place in Las Vegas March 29-30.

About AeroDefense: AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense’s patented Radio Frequency (RF) based drone detection system, AirWarden™, detects, classifies, locates, and tracks both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. Because AirWarden passively detects drone signals via RF spectrum sensing, it recognizes devices it has not seen before, unlike systems reliant on signature databases, and does not violate federal criminal surveillance laws. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.

About OWL: OWL is a business formed by Dynetics, a Leidos company, with 3,000+ staff members and state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities in Huntsville, Alabama. OWL leverages 48 years of radar and integration experience with U.S. defense and intelligence community customers to develop, manufacture, install, and support the OWL GroundAware® family of 2D and 3D digital beamforming radar systems. Critical infrastructure and government sectors around the world use OWL solutions for ground and low-altitude airspace surveillance, as well as for integrated counter-drone systems. To learn more about OWL, please visit www.owlknows.com.