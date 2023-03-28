NEWLY PUBLISHED STUDY DEMONSTRATES VALUE OF GENOMIC TESTING FOR DOGS WITH CANCER

A study published in the March 2023 issue of JAVMA supports the use of tumor genomic testing for dogs with ambiguous cancer diagnoses.
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An evaluation study published in the March 2023 issue of the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association supports the use of tumor genomic testing for dogs with cancer, particularly those with ambiguous cancer diagnoses.
Genomic diagnostics is an emerging field in veterinary medicine. This analysis evaluated the clinical utility of SearchLight DNA®, a first-of-its-kind, rigorously validated canine cancer genomic test developed by Vidium Animal Health®. Modeled after genomic-based successes in human oncology, SearchLight DNA identifies important mutations in 120 relevant cancer genes to provide veterinarians who diagnose and treat canine cancer with diagnostic clarity, prognostic information, and therapeutic guidance. Because the absence of a diagnosis can force veterinarians to treat patients empirically and may limit their ability to estimate prognosis, genomic testing insights can lead to improved care for dogs with cancer.
Genomic testing was performed on 69 dogs with ambiguous cancer diagnoses. More than one-third of samples evaluated were derived from easily obtained fine-needle aspirates. In 37 of the 69 dogs (54%), SearchLight DNA provided diagnostic clarity. Of the remaining 32 cases, SearchLight DNA provided therapeutic and/or prognostic information in 69% of cases. Overall, genomic testing with SearchLight DNA was clinically useful in 86% of cases.
“This study demonstrates the usefulness of genomic testing for the management of canine cancer, particularly those cases without specific diagnoses that are inherently harder to manage,” notes Esther Chon, DVM, DACVIM, head of veterinary affairs at Vidium Animal Health and an author of the published study. “With veterinarians confronting increasingly higher patient loads and more complex information to digest, SearchLight DNA delivers relevant and scientifically supported information in a streamlined, easy-to-understand format. My hope is that this study shines light on another important tool for veterinarians who diagnose and manage cancer in their canine patients.”
ABOUT VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH
Vidium Animal Health, a subsidiary of Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is committed to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of pets with cancer through the use of precision medicine. The company was built on a foundation of unimpeachable science and offers a unique combination of genomic, pathology, and oncology expertise to help veterinarians better meet the challenges of managing cancer in a more targeted way. Vidium’s portfolio includes SearchLight DNA, the most informative canine cancer genomic test available, and comprehensive pathology services for small and large animals. For more information, visit: https://vidiumah.com. Follow Vidium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @vidiumah.
ABOUT TGEN, PART OF CITY OF HOPE
Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is part of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: https://tgen.org. Follow TGen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @TGen.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.