REDSHINE PUBLICATION Launches REDMAC Digital Magazine with 54 Editors

REDSHINE, a multinational publishing platform, has launched REDMAC, a digital magazine that empowers authors worldwide.
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REDSHINE Publication is pleased to announce the launch of REDMAC, a digital magazine that aims to empower authors worldwide. REDMAC is a one-of-a-kind platform that features content from various genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and more.
With 54 experienced editors from around the world, REDMAC promises to deliver top-notch content that will cater to every reader's interests. The magazine features original works from emerging and established writers, providing a unique platform for them to showcase their talent.
"We are thrilled to launch REDMAC, a platform that aims to empower authors worldwide," said the spokesperson for REDSHINE Publication. "With the help of our 54 editors, we can provide readers with top-quality content from various genres. Our mission is to give every author the freedom to not only write but also to format, design, and publish their own books."
REDSHINE Publication is a multinational publishing platform based in India, UK, and Sweden. The publishing house is an author's paradise, providing guidance and empowerment to authors by giving them the freedom to not only write but also to format, design, and publish their own books.
REDSHINE Publication has been a trusted name in the publishing industry, known for providing exceptional services to authors. With the launch of REDMAC, the publishing platform aims to create a community of authors and readers who share a passion for literature. The digital magazine is available for readers worldwide, and the subscription can be accessed through the REDSHINE Publication website. REDMAC is an excellent platform for authors looking to gain exposure and for readers who are looking for new and exciting content.
