PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and needed a better way to dislodge tires stuck in snow, ice, and mud," said an inventor, from Hebron, Ohio, "so I invented THE SHARK TRACTION PLATE. My design would minimize delays, physical strain and costly tow truck charges." The invention provides instant tire traction in slippery conditions. In doing so, it prevents spinning wheels while attempting to escape a slippery rut of snow or mud. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable, lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, truck drivers, etc. The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-traction-device-for-vehicles-cct-4782-301780916.html

SOURCE InventHelp