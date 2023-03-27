Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,317 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Traction Device for Vehicles (CCT-4782)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and needed a better way to dislodge tires stuck in snow, ice, and mud," said an inventor, from Hebron, Ohio, "so I invented THE SHARK TRACTION PLATE. My design would minimize delays, physical strain and costly tow truck charges." The invention provides instant tire traction in slippery conditions. In doing so, it prevents spinning wheels while attempting to escape a slippery rut of snow or mud. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable, lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, truck drivers, etc.  The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-traction-device-for-vehicles-cct-4782-301780916.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Traction Device for Vehicles (CCT-4782)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more