Lightbeam Clients Continue to Outperform Annual Wellness Visit Rates

Lightbeam Health Solutions powered MSSP and MA organizations to achieve 52% compliance for AWVs in performance year 2022, more than double the industry average

Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement solutions and services, today announces their latest Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) compliance results across Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and Medicare Advantage (MA). In 2022, Lightbeam client organizations engaged in MSSP and MA contracts generated a 52% AWV completion rate on average, which is a 9% increase from the year before and more than double the industry average of 24%.

Annual wellness visits are essential to care delivery because they provide a consistent opportunity for patients and providers to discuss personalized preventive care and recommend services for intervention, resulting in more prompt diagnoses. Patients are more likely to receive treatment for conditions that would otherwise trigger an event when they are seen routinely. Increasing AWV compliance has positive outcomes for costs, with one report identifying a PMPM (per member per month) decrease of $81 in overall spending.

"Seeing our clients' annual wellness visit results year after year truly demonstrates the impact of the partnership between Lightbeam and healthcare organizations," says Jessica Scruton, BSN, RN, CCM-R, VP of Clinical Services at Lightbeam. "Increasing AWV compliance needs to be on every organization's radar as quality measures get harder to meet each year. Patients who attend yearly office visits on a regular basis have better health outcomes, receive earlier diagnoses, and are less likely to have an avoidable event. We at Lightbeam are thrilled to continue to drive improved outcomes in this vital area of care delivery."

