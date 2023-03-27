Token Gated Commerce Platform FriendlyNFT.io launches with Free Mint

Based on NFT Gating, FriendlyNFT.io combines special promotions with donations to charities, enabling friendly customer engagement with friendly NFTs.
With FriendlyNFT.io we are launching an NFT platform with a clear commercial benefit, namely that of customer acquisition. As far as we know, this is a first in the world in this form.”
— Robert Biermann
DINSLAKEN, NORTHRHINE WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Webeffekt AG, Dinslaken, Germany, is proud to introduce FriendlyNFT.io ( https://FriendlyNFT.io ), an innovative platform for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) with immediate effect, which will offer holders of platform-owned NFTs attractive price advantages or access to exclusive products at a variety of online stores.
Online stores can participate free of charge and without any technical effort and will be presented on FriendlyNFT.io with their special offer without any further obligation.
For the launch and as a thank you to all interested parties, FriendlyNFT.io is offering a free NFT mint
"NFTs are to blockchain technology what the Netscape browser was to the Internet. A graphical and thus attractive access to a new technology," says Webeffekt CEO Dr. Robert Biermann, explaining the company's commitment. And he adds: "With FriendlyNFT.io we are launching an NFT platform with a clear commercial benefit, namely that of customer acquisition. As far as we know, this is a first in the world in this form."
Users can choose from various aid project-related ERC-1155 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain and purchase them directly on FriendlyNFT.io through NFT-Mint for ETH 0.005. For each NFT, the stores and companies that offer benefits to the respective NFT holders and unlock via so-called "NFT gating" or "token gating" are displayed and linked.
FriendlyNFT.io thus enables users to use their purchased friendly NFTs to save on a wide range of products and services offered by top-performing merchants, travel suppliers and brands.
Everybody wins! The consumer can save money, the online store gains new customers and the aid projects receive financial support.
By launching FriendlyNFT.io, Webeffekt AG aims to help simplify the use of NFTs in practice and make it accessible to all - businesses, as well as consumers. The easiest way for interested stores to get in touch is to use the e-mail form.
