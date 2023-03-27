LiguriaHomes Casamare expands with new real estate agency in Santo Stefano al Mare, West Liguria, Italy

LiguriaHomes Casamare - real estate in Liguria, Italy Italian Riviera Italian Riviera

LiguriaHomes Casamare, the largest independent real estate company in Liguria, Italy, opens a new office in Santo Stefano al Mare.

SAN REMO, LIGURIA, ITALY, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiguriaHomes Casamare is proud to announce its expansion with the opening of a brand-new office in Santo Stefano al Mare, West Liguria, Italy.

This new agency is our fifth branch in the region, and we are excited to extend our services to the beautiful coastal towns of Santo Stefano, Riva Ligure, Arma di Taggia, and San Lorenzo al Mare, as well as the charming hillside villages of Cipressa, Costarainera, Pompeiana, and Castellaro.

As one of the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate companies in Liguria, LiguriaHomes Casamare has seen remarkable growth over the years, and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the region. The opening of our new office in Santo Stefano al Mare will allow us to better serve our clients and support the communities in which we live and work.

"We are thrilled to have a new homebase in Santo Stefano al Mare, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to community spirit," said LiguriaHomes Casamare co-founder, Matteo Scandolera. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service to our clients, and this new office will enable us to do so even more effectively."

Founded in 1991, LiguriaHomes Casamare has been a trusted name in the real estate industry for over 30 years. Our team of experienced professionals has a deep understanding of the local market, and we are dedicated to helping our clients find their dream home in Liguria. As part of the Hamptons International network, we offer our clients access to an unparalleled global network of over 90 branches and 7,000+ international partner offices.

At LiguriaHomes Casamare, we are committed to providing our clients with an unbeatable comprehensive service without borders. We look forward to welcoming you to our new office in Santo Stefano al Mare and helping you find your perfect home in West Liguria, the Italian Riviera.