Navenio Selected to Join AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce

The location tech innovator will use AWS Cloud solutions to advance its location-based workforce solutions, delivering better care, patient outcomes and more efficient utilisation of hospital staff

Oxford (March 27th 2023) — Navenio today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce to advance solutions for addressing urgent challenges facing the healthcare workforce.

Healthcare workforce shortages are at crisis levels, driven by burnout, shrinking budgets, and the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. As a result, patients may go untreated or experience delays in care, and healthcare workers need support now more than ever.

This AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a four-week technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to improve healthcare workforce training, retention, and deployment. This opportunity will support Navenio’s efforts to unlock a 2-3x improvement in the number of tasks hospital staff can complete on a daily basis, thereby improving bottom-line, patient experience and staff retention.

The AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum provides opportunities such as hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship from healthcare leaders, and exposure to AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network. Navenio may also receive AWS computing credits and opportunities to speak with investors and industry experts, including at a Demo Day where Navenio will be showcased.

Navenio’s Intelligent Workforce Solution provides an indoor mapping system for healthcare facilities and beyond. With its beacon-less technology, Navenio helps optimise patient flow for medical and allied health professionals. The technology is optimising workforce efficiency by up to 100%, freeing up clinical resources to allow teams to focus on patient care, as well as easing the strain on frontline staff who are trying to cope with the backlogs of patients. Utilising AWS , Navenio plans to continue developing its solutions and expand within the healthcare sector, including across virtual wards, district nursing and domiciliary care.

Connie Moser, CEO at Navenio commented: “At Navenio, we are continuing to support the growing need for a digital solution in healthcare across the world. Navenio has had a positive effect on efficiency in hospitals and healthcare settings, resulting in better care and improved patient outcomes. As part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator we are excited to further develop our solutions to help assign tasks to healthcare teams based on their location and ease of deployment to provide solutions, across the healthcare sector and beyond.”

“Solutions to help clinicians as well as other office and technical staff in healthcare are needed urgently and globally,” said Dr. Rowland Illing, Chief Medical Officer and Director of International Public Sector Health at AWS. “We know that advancing cloud- and technology-enabled approaches can alleviate some of the burden, and we’re proud to be convening standout startups and healthcare leaders in this first-ever global Accelerator to do that.”

For more information on this AWS Healthcare Accelerator, visit: https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com/AWS-Healthcare-Accelerator

About Navenio

Navenio was spun out of the Department of Computer Science, University of Oxford in 2015, by Professor Niki Trigoni (Founder and CTO), and has an established team of more than 80 people which continues to grow. Navenio was listed in Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50 2022 and also Deloitte’s UK Fast 50 Women in Leadership 2022 ranking. It was also given a strong commendation in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers 2020 Programme, has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards.

Navenio’s location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone’s sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant.

