NobelBiz’s Workshop Series Welcomes Carl Stuerke to talk about How to Make Self-Service Work for Your Contact Center

Workshop Title: How to Make Self-Service Work for Your Contact Center
Workshop Presenter (Brad Butler) and Workshop Presenter (Carl Stuerke)
Self-Service Use-Cases, Strategies, Challenges, and Solutions
Besides freeing up a considerable amount of agent time and creating a better overall customer experience, a self-service solution can also be the foundation for considerable cost savings.”
— Carl Stuerke
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released its seventh workshop session designed to teach contact center managers and owners everything they need to know about creating a competitive self-service system within their business.
Having a flourishing life-long career in the contact center space as a strategic business operations leader, Carl Stuerke developed a deep understanding of how to plan, execute and deploy a flawless self-service system within any type of contact center. Based on his 15 years of customer support experience in the tech industry, Carl put together a comprehensive presentation sharing everything you need to know about implementing a competitive self-service system.
Join Brad Butler (Contact Center Software Consultant and Host of the NobelBiz Workshop Series) and leading expert Carl Stuerke as they uncover all the hidden secrets behind what makes a solid and reliable Self-Service strategy. Learn how to design a self-service solution that will help customers quickly find the answers to their questions and solve their issues without interacting with a live agent.
Get access to the on-demand recording today!
Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:
• Self-Service benefits for company, agents & clients
• Self-service in multiple scenarios
• General challenges
• The four general types of self-service solutions
About NobelBiz
NobelBiz is a world-class Telecom and CCaaS company with 20 years of experience delivering complete solutions for contact centers across the globe with two main products. The NobelBiz Voice Carrier Network is the only network built from the ground up to accommodate and encourage contact-center-specific traffic. The NobelBiz OMNI+ cloud contact center software features a unique blend of capabilities: from Omnichannel and Impressive API integrations to simple cross-channel campaign setup and remote work, among others.
