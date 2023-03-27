Beauty Is In Your Jeans: INTRODUCING E.L.F. X AMERICAN EAGLE BEAUTY IS IN YOUR JEANS

Two brands that GenZ stan come together for the ultimate collab.

It's the collab of your "jeans." The #1 GenZ makeup brand* is teaming up with the #1 GenZ jeans brand for ages 15-25** to launch a first of its kind makeup and skincare collection. The first fashion collab for e.l.f. and the first beauty collab for American Eagle, this limited edition e.l.f. x American Eagle denim-inspired collection is bringing good looks and good jeans for your eyes, lips, face and *both* sets of cheeks.

"When you think about these two super brands, e.l.f. x American Eagle, we both uniquely shape culture, creating endless opportunity for self-expression through personal style, color, clothes and more," explains Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "We knew that by bringing our super brands together, it was not only going to be magic but also a reflection of our combined vision for the best in denim, the best in beauty and the best in culture."

"Just like American Eagle, e.l.f. is a team of disruptors who embrace the importance of ‘retailing at the speed of Gen Z,'" said Craig Brommers, Chief Marketing Officer, American Eagle. "Our brands speak directly to Gen Z – we meet them in their closet, while e.l.f. meets them at their vanity. We're excited to intermingle across touchpoints and industries to deliver the kind of fun collaboration that we know they'll love."

"This collection is the perfect representation of taking the most iconic codes and cues from the world of American Eagle, and translating them into a unique expression of beauty in a way that only e.l.f. can do," Kory furthers. "Our collaboration features so many nods to the American Eagle brand, both in the small details and the signatures we reimagined. From incorporating the AE denim tag on the eyeshadow palette to a denim pocket beauty bag to house your collection to the creative play on the blue palette and the entertaining spotlight on cheeks, we authentically embrace both brand's dna and create a new dimension at the intersection of fashion and beauty."

The Collection

Featuring blendable blues, perfect pHit formulas and a cheeky mask, the collection includes everything you need for a jean-ius look. Get it before it's gone!

Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette--$16

Slide the iconic denim tag to bring a little extra flare to your eyes with 12 matte and shimmer shades made to wear with your fave AE jeans. Shade names like Mom Jeans, Bell Bottoms, To Dye For, Cargos and High Rise.

Perfect pHIT Lip Balm--$8

One size pHits all with this pH lip balm that magically transforms from dark-wash denim blue into the ultimate, universal pink for comfy, rosy lips.

Get Cheeky Clay Mask--$11

This selfie- and belfie-worthy denim-blue clay mask is multi -functional. Boost hydration and refine pores for *both* sets of cheek.

Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault--$50

For the ultimate jean queen – get the complete e.l.f. x American Eagle collection in an exclusive denim carry-all beauty bag made with American Eagle denim.

From Selfie to Belfie

With a collection this good, it deserves to be documented. e.l.f. x American Eagle are encouraging fans to show off their denim-on-denim looks with the "From Selfie to Belfie" campaign. What's a BELFIE you ask? A SELFIE captures your MAKEUP look, but the BELFIE captures your JEAN look – this collab ensures FIRE selfies & belfies.

The campaign will feature a content series, with content creators using a custom TikTok Community Filter, designed to help capture your best selfies and belfies. They'll be backed by a custom song, co-created by e.l.f. & American Eagle, all about feeling good and having fun while taking belfies. Listen to the song on TikTok and Spotify. TikTok users are also encouraged to submit their best, "From Selfie to Belfie" videos into the "Selfie to Belfie" Sweepstakes. The winner of the sweepstakes will be dubbed the "Jean Queen" and take home a grand prize. Read the official rules and prize description here.

Making the collab even more cheeky, e.l.f. and American Eagle have named the brands' first ever "Belfie Queen," Gen Z actress Carlacia Grant, will be showing off her best Belfie skills across e.l.f.'s and American Eagle's social channels teaching fans how its done across all eyes.lips.face.jeans!

Set your alarms, this can't miss drop with limited stock will be available on elfcosmetics.com, ae.com and in select American Eagle stores on Thursday, March 30. In an industry first, the e.l.f. x American Eagle collab is available on e.l.f.'s just launched TikTok shop. Now you can buy e.l.f.'s most viral products featured in posts and livestreams in real time. Go to @elfyeah on TikTok now to shop. Fans can also head over to the leading livestream shopping platform NTWRK to find the e.l.f. x American Eagle Vault, along with a selfie stick designed to help you show off your perfect belfie.

Be sure to ride along for every e.l.f. x American Eagle moment on e.l.f's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and AE's Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok.

