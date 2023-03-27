Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,282 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Experience the World in Sound with Jim Metzner from ‘Pulse of the Planet’ and Jad Abumrad of ‘Radio Lab’ during Live at the Library in April

Visitors can immerse themselves in sounds of people and places during Live at the Library in April. On April 27, audio producer Jim Metzner of “Pulse of the Planet” sits down for a conversation with Jad Abumrad, creator of the podcast “Radio Lab.” A special installation curated by Metzner with sounds from around the world will be available that day for visitors.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Experience the World in Sound with Jim Metzner from ‘Pulse of the Planet’ and Jad Abumrad of ‘Radio Lab’ during Live at the Library in April

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more