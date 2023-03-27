Latest News: Experience the World in Sound with Jim Metzner from ‘Pulse of the Planet’ and Jad Abumrad of ‘Radio Lab’ during Live at the Library in April

Visitors can immerse themselves in sounds of people and places during Live at the Library in April. On April 27, audio producer Jim Metzner of “Pulse of the Planet” sits down for a conversation with Jad Abumrad, creator of the podcast “Radio Lab.” A special installation curated by Metzner with sounds from around the world will be available that day for visitors.
