Senator Jay Costa, Representative Jessica Benham Announce $180,983 in Grant Funding

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa and Representative Jessica Benham are proud to announce $180,983 in grant funding within their legislative districts in Statewide Local Share Account Grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and Department of Economic and Community Development.

“All of us deserve to travel safely on our streets and live in strong, sound communities,” said Senator Costa. “The grant funding we are announcing today will ensure that our public spaces, nonprofits, streets, intersections, and neighborhoods have the resources they need to repair what’s broken and expand what’s working. I’m so proud of all the awardees and look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor down the line.”

“I’m thrilled to see the state invest in expanding local outdoor recreation,” said state Rep. Jessica Benham. “This project at McKinley Park will build new trails, repair dilapidated trails, and establish better stormwater management systems, allowing our community members to enjoy the park for years to come.”

Statewide Local Share Account Grants

Through the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy was awarded $180,983 for the rehabilitation of McKinley Park and the establishment of new trail and boardwalk connections to the existing trail system.

Statewide Local Share Account Grants promote projects in the public interest and projects that improve the quality of life of people in their neighborhoods and communities. Eligible projects are required to be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.

