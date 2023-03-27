New York Art Life Spoke to Shining Performer Kenza Nejmi

This week NYartlife Magazine Interview Kenza Nejmi. An extraordinary artist in the immense New York art scene.
Art doesn't have to be guided by your future prospects but by your present passion.”
— Kenza Nejmi
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week our NYAL magazine based in New York City had the pleasure of having an extraordinary actress in our studios. Undisputed acting skills and an interesting artistic vision. Let's talk about Kenza Nejmi. You can read the full interview in New York Art Life Magazine.
Kenza Nejmi is an actress and performer based in New York City. she has had great success working in New York City as well as internationally and she is excited to embark on different journeys in this amazing city. Kenza’s work extends to Canada where most of her training and early experience is formed. Currently, Kenza Nejmi has been working at clowns.com as a performer for different events. She's able to perform in front of children and adults and she's also part of bilingual birdies which is another company where she teaches the French language to students. She has also been working as an alumni ambassador at NYCDA. She believes in the power of these different experiences and how much they enrich her life as an artist and as a performer.
Kenza Nejmi was part of Sing for America where she performed the role of Peach in James and The Giant Peach. It was a great experience for her as she felt such joy and upbeat energy from the audience as well as the cast and crew. She believes this is one of her favorite experiences so far on stage/ Speaking of the stage she was also part of a stage reading called Masked: the Musical this was quite a different experience as the energy and vibe was more of a musical and theatrical atmosphere but nonetheless, it was very enjoyable to her. Kenza Nejmi has also had experience acting in commercials such as the Fratelli Beretta commercial. Her range is very broad and full of depth. She likes jumping into different characters across different forms of media such as plays, commercials, features, and musicals. She is also very interested in being in cabaret shows and special events where she can perform songs. Kenza Nejmi was also part of the Beyond the Box cabaret show which was performed at the Laurie Beechman theatre.
While working in Canada, she did many interesting plays such as a mini-Aladdin musical. In this play, she played Princess Jasmine, a truly glamorous role that captures her inner and outer beauty. Kenza also recalls the amazing experience of being in a musical theater troupe for the play La Scene Et Moi. Kenza Nejmi also performed at the Comic-Con Quebec 2018 in The Lion King and Shrek Revatorium. Kenza has had a lot of experience performing live in front of great audiences. Kenza Nejmi has also been actually present and creating her own vision for plays and characters that she would like to perform. She has the such ambition to bring to life these characters that are different and have a new perspective on art and the way that the world should be. She is excited to share these projects in the future and she is currently moving toward a bright artistic career in New York City.
