Cottingham-Frohna Named Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health





Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announces the appointment of Dawn Cottingham-Frohna as Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH). This appointment is effective March 27, 2023.





“Dawn brings a broad array of leadership experience from both a management and patient-centered perspective,” said Dr. Coben. “Her understanding of the needs of patients, practitioners and providers will allow her to thoughtfully and effectively address West Virginia’s needs related to behavioral health services across the lifespan.”





Prior to joining DHHR, Cottingham-Frohna was Interim Chief Operating Officer and Director of Business Development for Miramont Behavioral Health, an inpatient psychiatric facility specializing in the treatment of chemical dependency and mental health disorders in Middleton, Wisconsin. She has also served as Manager of the Outpatient Psychiatry Department for SSM Health Dean Medical Group and as Director of Care Management and the hospitalist program for Sauk Prairie Healthcare. She earned her Master of Business with an emphasis in Healthcare Management from the University of Phoenix, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.













