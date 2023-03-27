The TeleDentists selected to participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce

The TeleDentists will use AWS Cloud solutions to continue expanding access to oral healthcare, alleviate burdens on emergency providers, and provide dentists workplace flexibility.
The TeleDentists today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce to advance solutions for addressing urgent challenges facing the healthcare workforce.
Healthcare workforce shortages are at crisis levels, driven by burnout, shrinking budgets, and the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. As a result, patients may go untreated or experience delays in care, and healthcare workers need support now more than ever.
This AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a four-week technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to improve healthcare workforce training, retention, and deployment. This opportunity will support The TeleDentists’ efforts to provide access to oral health care and divert dental concerns away from Emergency Rooms and Urgent Care.
The AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum provides opportunities such as hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship from healthcare leaders, and exposure to AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network. The TeleDentists may also receive AWS computing credits and opportunities to speak with investors and industry experts, including at a Demo Day, where The TeleDentists’ solutions will be showcased.
The TeleDentists is ready to take their proven model and expand globally to integrate oral care into healthcare. Through a video consultation, licensed dentists can triage urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling and guide the patient on next steps. If necessary, the dentist will prescribe medications, such as antibiotics and non-narcotic pain relievers. As a result, patients can not only save time from unnecessary ED visits, but also thousands of dollars. As the first Dental/Medical platform, The TeleDentists can also provide dental consultations when a member needs oral health education that pertains to their total health. The TeleDentists will use AWS services to deliver improved patient experiences on its reliable, secure, cloud-based platform.
“We are excited to be selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator Global Cohort for Workforce,” states Dr. Maria Kunstadter, co-founder and CEO of The TeleDentists. “Good health begins with the mouth, and The TeleDentists unburden medical staff by managing and treating oral health issues while the patient benefits from having access to the right specialist at the right time. AWS and its partners are trusted technology and innovation providers, and we look forward to working with them to advance our work in understanding patients’ needs and providing quality care.”
“Solutions to help clinicians as well as other office and technical staff in healthcare are needed urgently and globally,” said Dr. Rowland Illing, Chief Medical Officer and Director of International Public Sector Health at AWS. “We know that advancing cloud- and technology-enabled approaches can alleviate some of the burden, and we’re proud to be convening standout startups and healthcare leaders in this first-ever global Accelerator to do that.”
About The TeleDentists
The TeleDentists® offer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediating and, when needed, arranging local dental appointments the next business day.
For more information please visit www.theteledentists.com or contact Leah Sigler at leahs@theteledentists.com
