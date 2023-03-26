UZBEKISTAN, March 26 - Leaders Of Uzbekistan And Egypt Discuss Implementation of Agreements at the Highest Level

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's phone conversation with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on March 27 was devoted to the analysis of implementation of agreements at the highest level.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Egypt began their conversation with an exchange of warm congratulations on the occation of the holy month of Ramadan, sincerely wishing the friendly peoples wellbeing, peace and prosperity.

Particular attention was paid to the promotion of concrete cooperation projects of leading companies in such areas as energy, mining, leather and jewelry industries, healthcare and telecommunications.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing the intensive contacts and creating favorable conditions for effective practical implementation of joint projects.

To this end, the need for regular meetings of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council was noted.

Views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda were also exchanged.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan