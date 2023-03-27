Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,121 in the last 365 days.

Bindass Khelo launches “Aap Kya Bolte Ho” Contest on Social Media ahead of IPL 2023

Ad-free Live IPL

Ad-free Live IPL

Bindass Khelo has announced the launch of its new contest, "Aap Kya Bolte Ho", for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bindass Khelo, India's leading sports entertainment platform, has announced the launch of its new contest, "Aap Kya Bolte Ho", for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

The contest will give cricket fans the chance to win exciting prizes by predicting the outcome of each match. Participants will have to answer questions related to the match, such as who will win, who will be the top scorer, and who will take the most wickets.

The contest will be open to all cricket fans across India, and the winners will be selected based on their accuracy in predicting the match results. The winners will receive exciting prizes such as cash rewards.

Bindass Khelo is committed to providing cricket fans with an engaging and entertaining experience. Through this contest, the platform aims to bring cricket fans closer to the game and give them the opportunity to show their knowledge and skills.

The contest will be live on the Bindass Khelo social media platforms from 31st March, 2023. Fans can register for the contest and start predicting the match results to win exciting prizes.

Bindass Khelo
Bindass Khelo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Bindass Khelo launches “Aap Kya Bolte Ho” Contest on Social Media ahead of IPL 2023

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more