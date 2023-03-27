Bindass Khelo launches “Aap Kya Bolte Ho” Contest on Social Media ahead of IPL 2023

Ad-free Live IPL

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bindass Khelo, India's leading sports entertainment platform, has announced the launch of its new contest, "Aap Kya Bolte Ho", for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

The contest will give cricket fans the chance to win exciting prizes by predicting the outcome of each match. Participants will have to answer questions related to the match, such as who will win, who will be the top scorer, and who will take the most wickets.

The contest will be open to all cricket fans across India, and the winners will be selected based on their accuracy in predicting the match results. The winners will receive exciting prizes such as cash rewards.

Bindass Khelo is committed to providing cricket fans with an engaging and entertaining experience. Through this contest, the platform aims to bring cricket fans closer to the game and give them the opportunity to show their knowledge and skills.

The contest will be live on the Bindass Khelo social media platforms from 31st March, 2023. Fans can register for the contest and start predicting the match results to win exciting prizes.