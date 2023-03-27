Watkins Insurance Group Strengthens Leadership With Appointment Of Two Shareholders

Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Furthers Its Commitment to Growth in Texas
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Watkins Insurance Group has announced the appointment of Joe Guyton and John Aoueille as two new shareholders, reinforcing their commitment to the Austin area. With over a decade of commitment to the agency, Joe and John have consistently demonstrated their expertise in risk and insurance solutions.
"The addition of Joe and John as shareholders strengthens the agency's leadership and signals our focus on providing exceptional insurance and risk management solutions to clients," said President Patrick Watkins. "Their active engagement within the community and unwavering commitment to our mission make them invaluable assets to the organization."
Joe Guyton brings a wealth of knowledge about industry trends and regulations. In addition, his expertise in developing customized solutions for multi-faceted organizations makes him an invaluable asset for Watkins Insurance Group's future growth.
John Aoueille is a highly experienced insurance professional with a track record of success leading the agency’s Marble Falls office. In addition, he has dedicated himself to supporting Watkins Insurance Group's mission through involvement with various philanthropic organizations throughout Central Texas. His background gives him unique insight into how best to serve clients' needs while maintaining high ethical standards within the business community.
As Watkins Insurance Group welcomes these new shareholders, the agency eagerly anticipates expanding its reach and reinforcing its dedication to service throughout the insurance sector.
About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in 1949, Austin-based Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a partner of Assurex Global, the world’s largest association of privately held insurance brokers, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations, all led by a veteran team of highly experienced senior team members. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes. For more information, visit WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com
Dshanya Reese, CIC
Watkins Insurance Group
+1 512-452-8877 email us here
Watkins Insurance Group Strengthens Leadership With Appointment Of Two Shareholders
