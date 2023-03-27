Revolutionizing Asset Ownership: NFT Proland Launches Asset-Based NFT Marketplace

NFT Proland Revolutionizes Ownership and Value Creation with Asset-Based NFTs and Token Utilization
NFT Proland is a pioneering company that is revolutionizing the ownership and value creation of digital and physical assets through asset-based NFTs and Token Utilization.”
— Founders of NFT Proland
BANDUNG, INDONESIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Proland, a company that specializes in asset-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is poised to make waves in the emerging market of NFTs. In an exclusive interview with the Head of Operations, Mr. Robby A, we were given insights into the company's innovative solutions and its plans for the future.
“We (NFT Proland) are proud to announce a pioneering platform that is changing the way digital and physical assets are owned and valued through asset-based NFTs and token utilization”, stated Mr Robby A.
Mr Robby A. explained, “Asset-based NFTs are a relatively new concept that allows users to own a part of a physical asset through a digital representation”. These NFTs are backed by a legal document associated with the asset, ensuring the NFT's legal binding towards the real estate asset.
“This feature makes the NFT represent a legal right or ownership of the underlying asset, and any transaction involving the NFT must comply with the legal document associated with the asset”, explained Mr. Robby A. about the asset-based NFT mechanism.
NFT Proland's innovative approach to value creation, asset ownership, and platform customization makes it the go-to platform for creators, businesses, and investors in the NFT market and beyond.
NFT Proland's core products and services include the development of customized NFT platforms for creators, businesses, and investors, as well as the creation and distribution of asset-based NFTs that represent ownership and value of real-world assets, such as real estate. The company's asset-based NFTs are legally recognized and authorized by a third-party legal authority, with each NFT being associated with a specific legal document related to the real asset, embedded within the NFT's smart contract.
Through NFT Proland's platform, users can buy and sell asset-based NFTs on an asset-based NFT marketplace, using NPL Tokens as a utility token to facilitate transactions. Fractionalized NFT ownership is also available, allowing users to purchase a portion of an NFT, providing greater accessibility and liquidity to the NFT market.
NFT staking is another feature of NFT Proland, where users can lock up their NFTs in a smart contract to earn rewards in the form of NPL tokens or BUSD. Users can potentially generate passive income from their staked NFTs, with rewards determined by the income generated from the real-world asset the NFT represents.
Available in OpenSea
In addition, NFT Proland has collaborated with OpenSea to list its Premium Pass NFTs, which are used for proof and exclusive access to exchange for asset-based NFTs on the platform. The asset-based NFTs are legally binding and are backed by real-world assets, ensuring their value remains stable.
"NFT Proland's platform is truly revolutionary, providing new opportunities for ownership and value creation in the NFT market and beyond," said Head of Operation, Mr. Robby A. "Our asset-based NFTs provide a unique way for individuals and businesses to invest in real-world assets and trade them on a blockchain-based platform. With our customizable platform, users can create their own unique NFTs, while our asset-based NFT marketplace and fractionalized NFT ownership features provide greater accessibility and liquidity to the market. We are excited to collaborate with OpenSea to list our Premium Pass NFTs, providing our users with exclusive access to our asset-based NFTs."
NFT Proland's asset-based NFTs and token utilization provide a new frontier for ownership and value creation in the NFT market and beyond.
