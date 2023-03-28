New iPhone Calorie Tracking App "Caloree" Helps Users Achieve Their Weight Goals

Caloree - weight loss and calorie tracking on your phone
An app that puts emphasis on its vast food database, support for Apple Watch, no recurring subscriptions and putting high standards on user privacy.
DORMAGEN, NRW, GERMANY, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie developer Peter Norff announces the release of his new iPhone calorie tracking app "Caloree", designed to make healthier eating habits and weight management simple and convenient. The app features a food diary, barcode scanner, weight log, and Apple Watch support to help users track their daily calorie intake and monitor their progress over time.
The food diary allows users to easily record their meals and snacks, while the app calculates the total calories and displays the remaining calories for the day. An extensive database of over 2 million food products makes it easy to search and find the energy information needed. With the barcode scanner, users can quickly scan the barcode of a food product and add it to their diary, making tracking effortless.
In addition, the app supports Apple Watch, allowing users to monitor their daily calorie intake and remaining calories at a glance. Users can also use the weight log to track their progress over time, making it easy to see their weight loss or gain.
"I wanted to create an app that was not only easy to use but also provided users with the tools they need to achieve their weight loss goals," said Peter Norff, Developer of Caloree. "It was also important to me that the pro features of Caloree are offered at a fair price with no recurring fees and that unlike some of our competitors we don't track our users in any way."
The app is available as a free download on the App Store today with an option to buy additional features at a 57% price reduction for a limited time. For more information, please visit Caloree’s website at https://caloree.app.
About Peter Norff
Peter Norff is an indie developer based in Cologne, Germany specializing in developing innovative apps. Peter is dedicated to creating user-friendly, intuitive apps that respect people's privacy.
Peter Norff
Founder / Developer
press@caloree.app
Visit us on social media: Twitter Other
You just read:
New iPhone Calorie Tracking App "Caloree" Helps Users Achieve Their Weight Goals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.