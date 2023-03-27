Haar Cloud Ltd. launched their new brand identity

Submit Release
Haar Cloud Ltd., a leading UK-based Cloud company announced the launch of their brand new logo, website and client portal.

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haar Cloud Ltd., a UK-based company that provides cloud solutions and IT infrastructure services to companies worldwide, announced the launch of a brand new logo, website and client portal.

Delivering some of the best cloud technology and tailor-made IT solutions on the market, with 24x7 support included, the IT experts and accredited technicians behind Haar are committed to helping businesses grow and succeed.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a brand new look, that includes a new website, client portal and logo. Another step towards offering our customers a better digital experience all around, our new digital space comes with user-friendly navigation and in-depth information on all our services, plus various informative articles, success stories and so much more”, said Ana Dumbravescu, Marketing Manager Haar.

The company’s primary goal is to be a trusted technology partner for all businesses, helping them achieve excellence through cloud technology, cyber security, and IT support services.

“We believe every business deserves the best Cloud, Cyber Security, IT Consultancy and Managed Hosting solutions on the market. Helping businesses get the most from their Cloud technology is why we created Haar”, said Ana Dumbravescu, Marketing Manager Haar.

The new website and client portal will get new features over the next few months, as the company looks to expand its services range further.

If you want to know more about Haar Cloud and Technology solutions, please visit www.hellohaar.com.


About Haar
Haar provides tailor-made cloud and IT infrastructure services, all delivered by accredited technologies and certified experts, with 24x7 support included. We’re here to help you get the most from your technology with the best Cloud Infrastructure, Managed Hosting, Cyber Security and IT Consultancy solutions on the market.
For more information, please visit www.hellohaar.com.

Ana Dumbravescu
Haar Cloud Ltd.
ana.dumbravescu@hellohaar.com
