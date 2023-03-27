Lawmakers Propose Bill to Reintroduce Tax Credit for Electric Bikes, Providing a Refund of up to $1,500?

US lawmakers have reintroduced a bill that offers a tax credit for the purchase of ebikes, with refunds of up to $1,500.
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The E-BIKE Act: What it is and why it's important
US lawmakers have reintroduced a bill that offers a tax credit for purchasing e-bikes, with refunds of up to $1,500 available for individuals who purchase an electric bicycle. The aptly named "Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act" is aimed at encouraging more people to use e-bikes as a means of transportation, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote healthier lifestyles.
The E-BIKE Act, which has been introduced in Congress several times since 2018, seeks to incentivize the purchase of e-bikes by providing a refundable tax credit equal to 30% of the cost of the bike, up to a maximum of $1,500. The bill is sponsored by Senators Ed Markey and Brian Schatz, and Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Jimmy Panetta.
The E-BIKE Act has garnered support from various organizations and businesses, including PeopleForBikes, a national advocacy group for cycling. The legislation is also supported by a coalition of environmental groups, health organizations, and cycling clubs.
Advocates for the bill say it will help to make e-bikes more affordable and accessible for a wider range of people, particularly those in low-income and marginalized communities. The E-BIKE Act also includes provisions for the creation of a grant program to help businesses and local governments implement e-bike infrastructure, such as parking and charging stations.
Benefits of e-bikes for transportation and the environment
Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the popularity of electric bikes in the United States. E-bikes offer a convenient and affordable way of getting around, particularly in urban areas where traffic congestion and parking costs are high. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, e-bikes offer a safe and socially-distant alternative to traditional forms of public transportation, such as buses and trains.
According to a study by the National Institute for Transportation and Communities, if just 15% of all urban trips were made by e-bike, it would result in a reduction of 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. This would be equivalent to taking 2.5 million cars off the road.
The E-BIKE Act is not without its critics, however. Some conservatives have argued that the legislation is an unnecessary giveaway of taxpayer dollars and that the market for e-bikes is already growing rapidly on its own. Others have raised concerns about the cost of the bill and the potential for fraud, suggesting that some taxpayers may try to claim the tax credit for bikes that are not actually e-bikes.
Despite these concerns, the E-BIKE Act has received bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. A similar bill was included in the House Democrats' $1.5 trillion infrastructure package in 2020, but it did not make it into the final legislation.
E-bike adoption in the United States and abroad
If the E-BIKE Act is passed into law, it could help to spur a significant increase in the number of e-bikes on US roads and bike paths. This, in turn, could lead to a reduction in traffic congestion, air pollution, and carbon emissions, as well as improved public health outcomes.
E-bikes are already popular in many European countries, where they account for a significant share of all bike sales. In China, e-bikes outnumber traditional bikes by a wide margin, with more than 200 million electric bikes for adults in use. The United States is still playing catch-up when it comes to e-bike adoption, but the E-BIKE Act could help to change that.
All in all, the E-BIKE Act represents a positive step forward for e-bike advocacy and environmental sustainability in the United States. By incentivizing the purchase of e-bikes and supporting the development of e-bike infrastructure, the legislation could help to create a more bike-friendly and sustainable society for all.
