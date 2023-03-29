Avaal Launched AFN – AVAAL Freight Network | A true social network exclusively for AFM users

The goal is to automate the exchange between users and replace phone calls and emails with a fully integrated hassle-free process.”
— Dara Nagra (C.E.O Avaal Technologies)
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2023, Avaal technology solutions launched Avaal Freight Network (AFN), an exclusive network for its TMS users, AVAAL Freight Management (AFM).
AFM is a cloud-based all-in-one transportation management system that helps users cover the entire freight cycle in one place, from dispatching, accounting, and safety, to reporting. It gives you complete control and visibility over your business and is becoming the first choice for companies looking to decrease costs, streamline their processes, and grow faster.
With AFN, it is getting even more performance packed. AFN allows users to be part of a true social platform where they can add connections, exchange real-time messages, and be updated with trends and news. Moreover, AFN Connect is fully integrated with AFM software which means users can seamlessly assign and receive loads from other AFN members using AFM. The goal is to automate the exchange between users and replace phone calls and emails by a fully integrated hassle-free process.
BIDDING AND NEGOTIATION: When sending quotes to multiple carriers, the bidding feature makes the process streamlined and fully transparent. It provides AFN users with real-time status updates on the bids received and notifies the carriers whether their offers have been accepted or denied.
MESSAGING AND POSTING: AFN’s messaging feature will let users privately chat in real-time with other customers or post messages to all their connections.
ADVERTISE: Looking to buy or sell equipment or want to advertise your services? Users can post their ads on the AFN Dashboard to gain visibility and spread the word.
As an introductory offer, AFN is FREE till June 30th, 2023.
To see AFN in action, simply call:
CA (647) 943-1313; US (916) 573-4205; or email us at sales@avaal.com
