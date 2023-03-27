Edly Acquires Tutor to Strengthen its EdTech Open Source Contributions and Market Leadership

A Powerful Synergy: Edly's Acquisition of Tutor to Benefit the Open edX Community
Edly Acquires Tutor, Uniting Forces to Drive Open edX Innovation and Strengthen Global EdTech Leadership
In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be making further announcements around our expanded roadmap for open source contributions to Open edX.”
— Yasser Bashir, CEO at Edly
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edly announced today that it will acquire the French-based company Overhang.IO for an undisclosed amount. Edly is the edTech division of Arbisoft, one of the leading software development companies globally, working on open source educational platforms including Open edX. Overhang.IO owns Tutor - the most widely used distribution tool for development and production versions of Open edX. The acquisition brings together two great companies to amplify development of Tutor as an open source contribution and better serve the Open edX community.
Régis Behmo, the Founder and Chief Architect of Overhang, will assume the role of VP of Engineering at Edly. With his expertise and leadership, Edly is poised to deliver more innovative solutions to its clients and the Open edX community. "This is an exciting moment," Behmo said. "Edly understands how contributing to open source creates value both for the company and for the whole edTech community. The Open edX ecosystem is undergoing considerable growth, which means that there are more and more opportunities for innovation. This partnership will help us drive this movement forward to serve learners and educators worldwide."
Edly is currently the leading technology provider for Open edX globally, supporting a number of universities and other organizations around the world. With the acquisition of Overhang.IO, Edly will be able to leverage their strengths in Open edX distribution, analytics, and authoring to fast-track their mission for developing new and innovative learning technologies. This will create more value for the Open edX community and enable Edly to provide end-to-end support and solutions for new and existing users of Open edX. Furthermore, Edly will assume a leadership position in the development, deployment, and maintenance of Open edX installations worldwide, solidifying their position as the first-choice technology provider for Open edX.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tutor into the Edly family. It is a testament to our strong commitment towards open source software. Régis's experience and leadership will be invaluable as we increase our impact on educational technology. In coming weeks and months, we’ll be making further announcements around our expanded roadmap for open source contributions to Open edX, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the broader Open edX community. " said Yasser Bashir, the founder and CEO of Arbisoft.
About Edly
Edly is the edTech brand of Arbisoft LLC, a global leader in providing education technology solutions. With over a thousand engineers, instructional designers, and course authoring specialists, Edly is a leader in developing next-generation e-learning solutions, constantly pushing the boundaries of educational software to help create solutions based on how people learn today. The company is committed to empowering learners and educators, supporting organizations, and advancing Open edX by continuing to be a leading contributor to the platform.
About Overhang
Overhang.IO is the parent company of Tutor – the standard community distribution for the deployment and development of Open edX. The company is dedicated to improving the Open edX experience for learners, educators, and organizations worldwide.
