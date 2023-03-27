Facial Recognition Market to See Competition Rise | Aware, NEC, Animetrics

Facial Recognition Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Facial Recognition market to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Facial Recognition Comprehensive Study by Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others), Component Type (Software Tools (2D and 3D Facial Recognition, Analytics Facial Recognition), Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others (Telecom, Energy and Utilities and Others)), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud Based). The Facial Recognition(ein) market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.91 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.83 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Facial Recognition(ein) Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Facial Recognition(ein) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aware (United States), NEC (Japan), Animetrics (United States), KeyLemon S.A. (Switzerland), Gemalto (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), NVISO SA (Switzerland), Daon (United States), StereoVision Imaging (United States)
Definition:
Facial recognition refers to the technology that is used to identify or verify the identity of a person by analyzing their facial features. This technology utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning to capture, analyze and compare unique facial characteristics of individuals such as the distance between the eyes, nose, and mouth, the shape of the face, and facial expressions. The facial recognition market encompasses a range of industries including security, surveillance, marketing, healthcare, and retail, among others. The market includes software, hardware, and services that are used to capture, analyze, and store facial data, and to integrate it into various applications and systems.
Market Trends:
The Emergence of Facial Analytics
Market Drivers:
The Growth in the Demand for Surveillance Systems to Enhance Safety and Security
Market Opportunities:
Upsurging Instances of Identity Threats Globally
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Facial Recognition(ein) Market: Software Tools (2D and 3D Facial Recognition, Analytics Facial Recognition), Services
Key Applications/end-users of Facial Recognition(ein) Market: Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Others
List of players profiled in this report: Aware (United States), NEC (Japan), Animetrics (United States), KeyLemon S.A. (Switzerland), Gemalto (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ayonix Face Technologies (Japan), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), NVISO SA (Switzerland), Daon (United States), StereoVision Imaging (United States)
