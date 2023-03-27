Secure Email Gateway Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | BAE Systems, Barracuda Networks, Cisco

Secure Email Gateway Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of Secure Email Gateway market with self -explained tables and charts in presentable format.”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Secure Email Gateway market to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Secure Email Gateway Comprehensive Study by Type (Software {Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid}, Services), Application (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Insurance, Others). The Secure Email Gateway(ein) market size is estimated to increase by USD 5152.7 Million at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3196.2 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Secure Email Gateway(ein) Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Secure Email Gateway(ein) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BAE Systems, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Cisco (United States) , Clearswift (United Kingdom), Edgewave (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Fortinet (United States), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Microsoft (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom)
Definition:
The Secure Email Gateway (SEG) market refers to the industry of software and services that provide secure email communication and protection against email-borne threats. A Secure Email Gateway is a solution designed to prevent unauthorized access, phishing attacks, spam, viruses, and malware in emails. It also provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and email archiving capabilities.
Market Trends:
Convergence of Technologies
Market Drivers:
Use of High-Level Security by the Government and Corporate Organizations
The Rising Cases of Cybercrimes and Cyberattacks
Market Opportunities:
Emerging Demand from Economies
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Secure Email Gateway(ein) Market: Software {Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid}, Services,
Key Applications/end-users of Secure Email Gateway(ein) Market: Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Insurance, Others,
List of players profiled in this report: BAE Systems, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Cisco (United States) , Clearswift (United Kingdom), Edgewave (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Fortinet (United States), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Microsoft (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Secure Email Gateway(ein)
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Secure Email Gateway(ein) for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Secure Email Gateway(ein) Market
Secure Email Gateway(ein) Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Software {Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid}, Services,)
Secure Email Gateway(ein) Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Insurance, Others,) (2022-2028)
Secure Email Gateway(ein) Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Secure Email Gateway(ein) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Secure Email Gateway(ein) Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Software {Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid}, Services,)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Secure Email Gateway(ein)
Secure Email Gateway(ein) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Secure Email Gateway(ein) Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.