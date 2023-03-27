Identity Management Solutions Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Oracle, Broadcom, Duo Beyond

Identity Management Solutions Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Identity Management Solutions market to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Identity Management Solutions Comprehensive Study by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others), Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Government, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Method (Biometrics, Non-biometrics). The Identity Management Solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.2 Billion at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 13.4 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Identity Management Solutions Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Identity Management Solutions market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle (United States), Broadcom (United States), Duo Beyond (United States), Ping Identity SSO (United States), Prove (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Tenfold (United States), Thales (France), HID (United States), JumpCloud (United States), Okta (United States)
Definition:
Identity Management Solutions (IMS) refers to a set of technologies, processes, and policies that are designed to manage digital identities and provide secure access to resources and services. The IMS market includes software, hardware, and services that enable organizations to authenticate, authorize, and manage user identities and access to their systems, applications, and data.
Market Trends:
Growing Trend of Biometric Identity Methods Due to Its Uniqueness
Market Drivers:
Increased Demand to Protect Critical Areas or Rooms in Industries
Provide Enhanced Protection to Employees and Track the Access of People inside the Infrastructure
Increasing Identity Related Frauds in Various Sectors Especially in BFSI
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Keep Record of Entry and Exit of Employees
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Identity Management Solutions Market: Cloud-based Identity Management Solutions, On-Premises Identity Management Solutions, Hybrid Identity Management Solutions, Single Sign-On (SSO) Solutions, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Solutions, Identity and Access Governance (IAG) Solutions, Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Solutions
List of players profiled in this report: Oracle (United States), Broadcom (United States), Duo Beyond (United States), Ping Identity SSO (United States), Prove (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Tenfold (United States), Thales (France), HID (United States), JumpCloud (United States), Okta (United States)
