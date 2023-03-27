DOL Expands Private-Public Partnerships in Registered Apprenticeship Programs

The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship (USDOL OA) approved the CNMI’s first Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) in the Accommodation and Food Services Industry. Naked Fish Bar & Grill received its certificate of authentication by USDOL affirming registration to the National Apprenticeship System their RAP for the occupation of Cook. The company has started its registered apprenticeship program for one of their staff members to become a cook apprentice.

“Transcends, LLC, dba Naked Fish Bar & Grill is thrilled to be the first restaurant establishment in the CNMI to join the apprenticeship program for the position of cook. This program was made easy to understand by the CNMI Department of Labor (DOL) staff and managers. Although very busy themselves, they always accommodated my busy schedule and came down to my place of business rather than require that we meet at their office. Overall, I am pleased with their services and response time whenever I had questions. I strongly encourage all businesses to consider the apprenticeship program or the other various workforce development programs. This is truly a win-win-win situation for all involved,” said Joe C. Guerrero Co-owner and General Manager.

In the public sector, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) Community Guidance Center (CGC) was recently approved and registered into the National Apprenticeship System for the occupation of Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor. There are two apprentices enrolled in the program.

Additional approved programs in the CNMI are those of: Pacific Biomedical Services, Inc. for the occupation Biomedical Equipment Technician; Salt & Barber for Cosmetologist; and 500 Sails for Admin Manager.

Registered Apprenticeship programs provide businesses the opportunity to design programs tailored for their specific business needs. The “Earn While You Learn” training strategy of an apprenticeship program provides an apprentice a paid job while learning new skills both on the

job and in the classroom to prepare for a specific occupation that upon completion of the program will earn them a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Apprenticeship programs involve the collaboration of industry intermediaries, public workforce system, and education and training institutions. The promotion and successes of the CNMI’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs is made possible through the concerted efforts of the DOL Workforce Investment Agency Apprenticeship State Expansion, Northern Marianas College State Apprenticeship Expansion, Northern Marianas College, and the Public School System.

A business looking to invest in their workforce with a registered apprenticeship program can contact the CNMI Apprenticeship Program at 670-664-1711/1712 or email apprenticeship@dol.gov.mp.

