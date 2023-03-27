Media Advisory - Ministers respond to performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the four performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:
The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport
The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development
The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)
Date March 27, 2023
Time (local time) 1:30 pm (EDT)
Location Second Floor Foyer, West Block
Parliament Hill Ottawa, Ontario
