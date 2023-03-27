Media Advisory - Ministers respond to performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will respond to the four performance audit reports of the Auditor General of Canada. The following Ministers will address the reports and answer questions from the media:

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

The Honourable Helena Jaczek , Minister of Public Services and Procurement

, Minister of Public Services and Procurement The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

Date

March 27, 2023

Time (local time)

1:30 pm (EDT)

Location

Second Floor Foyer, West Block

Parliament Hill

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat