Orthopedic Implants Market Size Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach $73.32 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.5%

Orthopedic Implants Market 2023

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, and evolving market trends.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic implants are medical devices that are surgically implanted into the body to provide support, stabilization, or replacement of damaged or diseased bones, joints, or other musculoskeletal structures. These implants are commonly used in orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacement, spine surgery, and fracture fixation. Orthopedic implants can be made of various materials, including metal alloys, ceramics, and polymers. Some of the commonly used orthopedic implants include hip and knee replacements, spinal fusion implants, screws, plates, wires for bone fixation, and artificial tendons and ligaments.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬?

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Orthopedic Implants Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟕.𝟏𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟑.𝟑𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟓% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2175

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Increase in the prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases such as arthritis and osteoarthritis and rapid surge in the aging population across the world who are more prone to orthopedic diseases drive the growth of the global orthopedic implants market. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants treatment and stringent government policies regarding the implants impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of orthopedic implants, increase in awareness about the same, and favorable government policies for the development of orthopedic implants are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Colfax Corporation (DJO LLC)

• Conmed Corporation

• Globus Medical Inc.

• Arthrex Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson (DEPUY SYNTHES)

• NuVasive Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By product type, the reconstructive joint replacements segment held the major share in 2022, generating more than one-third of the global orthopedic implants market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost by 2032. Increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis and rise in investment by the key players in the R&D of orthopedic implants drive the growth of the segment. The ortho-biologics segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in demand for advanced therapies and minimally invasive procedures and surge in patient awareness toward the use of orthobiologics fuel the segment growth.

By biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials segment contributed to the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-thirds of the global orthopedic implants market revenue, due to the cost-effectiveness of these materials. The others segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for these materials due to several advantages over synthetic biomaterials.

By type, the knee segment accounted for around one-fourth of the global orthopedic implants market share in 2022, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2032. Surge in demand for knee implants due to increase in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rise in road accidents, sports injuries, and others propel the segment growth. The spine segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the geriatric population and the rise in the incidence of spinal disorders.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2022, generating nearly half of the global orthopedic implants market revenue. Increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, rise in the geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major key players offering advanced orthopedic implants across the region drive the market growth.

Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to rise in R&D activities, increase in the prevalence of arthritis & sport-related injuries, unmet medical demands, and surge in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2175

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

• Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

• MRI Coils Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mri-coils-market-A14839

• Ambulance Services Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ambulance-services-market-A31884

• Lab Information Management System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lab-information-management-systems-market-A53480

• Healthcare Staffing Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-staffing-market-A31394

• Medical Device Cleaning Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-device-cleaning-market-A31883

• Audiology Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/audiology-devices-market

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.