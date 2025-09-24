Food Robotics Market Rapidly Increasing Worldwide With Leading Key Players

Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical, electronics, chemical, plastics, food sectors & surge in food safety regulations have boosted market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food robotics market size was pegged at $2.04 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.78 billion by 2031, and growing with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market. However, lack of expertise hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements and increase in demand for packaged food would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2363 Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally. However, lack of skilled workforce for the technical operations is one of the factors that hampers the market growth.Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-robotics-market/purchase-options The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.The global food robotics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2363 The global food robotics industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, ABB Group, Kuka AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Staubli International AG, SeikoEpson Corporation, and Universal Robotics A/S.Trending Reports:Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fresh-sea-food-packaging-market-A323761 Food Service Equipment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-equipment-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.