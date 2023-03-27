Christina Jewellery unveils the ‘Cristina Collection’

Discover the exquisite 'Cristina Collection' unveiled by Christina Jewellery - perfect for gifting or investing
Luxury Through Rarity, Created with Passion”
— Christina Jewellery
COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sri Lanka's renowned gem and jewellery sector has just received a significant boost, as Christina Jewellery has unveiled its latest offering – the "Christina Collection". This newest line comprises of the most exquisite pieces of gem embedded jewellery, created with the latest fashion trends in mind.
The collection is not only ideal as a gift for loved ones during the festive season, but can also be seen as a wise investment for the future. Customers who visit Christina Jewellery at No 730, Wijaya Gems Building, Galle Road, Colombo 03, can avail themselves of a special discount on these exquisite pieces of jewellery, designed for both men and women.
What sets the Christina Collection apart is its extensive range, which includes several rings that bear a striking resemblance to the Royal Blue Sapphire rings worn by Princess Diana and Princess Kate Middleton. The collection uses only world-famous Ceylon Sapphire gems, an essential component that makes the Christina Collection a truly unique and exquisite offering in the market.
Christina Jewellery is an affiliate of the Wijaya Gems Group of Companies, a name that has been synonymous with trust and reliability in the gem and jewellery industry for over 45 years. The jewellery pieces from Christina are created with only the highest international standards of processing, ensuring that customers receive a product of unparalleled quality.
Christina Jewellery Managing Director, Pinsiri Wijepala, expressed the company's mission to offer gem embedded jewellery that is in line with the latest fashion trends while remaining timeless and classic. "Our aim is to introduce the Christina Collection, comprising of exquisite pieces of jewellery that truly reflect our commitment to providing professional and trusted service to our customers. I invite everyone to visit our showroom and take a look at our collection," he said.
In conclusion, the Christina Collection is a must-see for those who are looking for unique and exquisite jewellery pieces that can be cherished for generations. With the brand's unwavering commitment to quality and professional service, Christina Jewellery continues to be a name that can be trusted in Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery industry.
