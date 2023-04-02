Stowe, Vt. Feb.24,2023-Policy Inspector Inc. is pleased to announce its efforts to fight identity theft and fraudulent purchase of life insurance. Policy Inspector is a premier life insurance and annuity policy locating service. Policy Inspector locates policies on both living and deceased policyholders avoiding the difficulty of finding these contracts and avoiding losing out on their benefits.
More than ever people are being affected by identity theft, with 30% of people victims of identity theft. There has been a dramatic increase in fraudulent life insurance policies after criminals receive personnel information. Life insurance is purchased on older or disabled individuals without their knowledge and at times this illegal purchase leads to criminal activity against the insured. Policy Inspector is one of very few companies helping clients to locate these illegal policies. Anyone can go to PolicyInspector.com and register to search for a policy for only $119 per search.
Identity theft and fraudulent life insurance are two types of fincial crimes that can have devasting consequences for individuals and families.
Identity theft is a type of crime where an individual's personel information ,such as their name, address, date of birth,and social security number is stolen and used without their consent to commit fruad and illegal activities.This informationcan be obtained through various means ,such as phishing scrams,data breaches, or physical theft. Once aa identity thief has access to this information they can use it to open creidt card accounts ,make purchases ,apply for loans ,and life insurance.
Fraudulent life insurance is a type of crime where a individual applies for life insurance using false or misleading information. This can include misrepresenting their medical history,income or life stlyes. The purpose of this type of fraud is to obtain a policy that would not have been granted if correct information has been provided. The consequenses of fraudulent life insurance can be significant sa the policy may not provide the intended
financial protection for the beneficiaries or may be voided entirely.
Phil Bongiorno
Policy Inspector Inc.
+1 802-355-6649
Phil@policyinspector.comn
