NEWS PROVIDED BY: National Black Chamber of Commerce March 24, 2023, 16:34 GMT

Trinity Bay Vocational Institute, Inc. (TBVI)
and the National Black Chamber of
Commerce (NBCC) form National Alliance
TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
The new alliance between the TVBI, Inc. and the NBCC will Support TBVI’s
efforts to Increase its Workforce Development and Skills Development
Program offerings to individuals interested in becoming Electrical
Technicians, Instrumentation Technicians, Plumbing Technicians, and
Process Technicians.
On Friday, February 3, 2023, the National Black Chamber of Commerce
(NBCC) executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trinity Bay
Vocational Institute, Inc. (TBVI). The signatories to this agreement were
Charles H. DeBow, III, President/CEO, NBCC, and Alfred Mitchell,
President/CEO, TBVI, Inc. The term of this MOU covers the two educational
centers of Trinity Bay Vocational Institute located at 1002. Gemini St., Suite
200N, Houston, TX, and 8184 Villavaso St., St. James, LA.
The MOU establishes an operational framework that directly supports the
goals of both entities. It offers educational pathways to underrepresented
community members who can develop skills leading to fulfilling, financially
viable, and life-long employment. The MOU provides TBVI an opportunity to
enhance its training program offerings to the electrical technician,
instrumentation technician, plumbing technician, and process technician,
facilitating TBVI’s outreach and training efforts to increase the number of
prospective tradespeople. The NBCC will assist TBVI’s growth with financial
resources.
The terms of the MOU afford TBVI the flexibility in the delivery of educational
curricula tailored for its participants. Furthermore, it supports the following
TBVI’s emphasis:
(1) Leveraging the trainees’ fortitude as the foundation by which the
individual recognizes that they can achieve through the execution of
principles and self-discipline.
(2) Aligning the trainees’ personal and professional development with TBVI’s
values of accountability, respect, responsibility, critical thinking,
communication, and collaboration.
(3) Empowering the student and supporting their desire to achieve their
chosen career trade while simultaneously igniting the student’s responsibility
to give back to their community.
About the Trinity Bay Vocational Institute Inc. (TBVI)
TBVI, Inc. was founded in Houston, TX, in 2018. Conceptually, TBVI was
developed and implemented by industry professionals who recognized the
need for skilled laborers. The group acknowledges the fact that not all
individuals are college-bound. So, they created pathways that would afford
viable, financially rewarding career choices to individuals interested in the
trade industry. Currently under construction are our
websites, www.trinitybayinstitute.org (Houston location)
and www.trinitybaylouisiana.org (Louisiana location).
About the National Black Chamber of Commerce
Empowering the Black Business Community for 30 Years, the National Black
Chamber of Commerce® is the largest Black business association in the world
and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African
American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity
within the United States. Headquartered in Washington, DC, NBCC was
founded in 1992 by Harry Alford and Kay DeBow. Today the organization has
200+ chambers across 40 states and 50 nations. Learn more about
NBCC www.nationalbcc.org.
Charles H. DeBow III
National Black Chamber of Comm
+1 202-220-3060
admin@nationalbcc.org
You just read:
Trinity Bay Vocational Institute, Inc.
(TBVI) and the National Black
Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) form
National Alliance
NEWS PROVIDED BY
National Black Chamber of Comm
March 24, 2023, 16:34 GMT
Contact
Charles H. DeBow III
National Black Chamber of Comm
+1 202-220-3060
admin@nationalbcc.org
Charles Debow III
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-220-3060 email us here
You just read:
NEWS PROVIDED BY: National Black Chamber of Commerce March 24, 2023, 16:34 GMT
Contact
Charles Debow III
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-220-3060
email us here