NEWS PROVIDED BY: National Black Chamber of Commerce March 24, 2023, 16:34 GMT

TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --The new alliance between the TVBI, Inc. and the NBCC will Support TBVI 'sefforts to Increase its Workforce Development and Skills DevelopmentProgram offerings to individuals interested in becoming ElectricalTechnicians, Instrumentation Technicians, Plumbing Technicians, andProcess Technicians.On Friday, February 3, 2023, the National Black Chamber of Commerce(NBCC) executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trinity BayVocational Institute, Inc. (TBVI). The signatories to this agreement wereCharles H. DeBow, III, President/CEO, NBCC, and Alfred Mitchell,President/CEO, TBVI, Inc. The term of this MOU covers the two educationalcenters of Trinity Bay Vocational Institute located at 1002. Gemini St., Suite200N, Houston, TX, and 8184 Villavaso St., St. James, LA.The MOU establishes an operational framework that directly supports thegoals of both entities. It offers educational pathways to underrepresentedcommunity members who can develop skills leading to fulfilling, financiallyviable, and life-long employment. The MOU provides TBVI an opportunity toenhance its training program offerings to the electrical technician,instrumentation technician, plumbing technician, and process technician,facilitating TBVI's outreach and training efforts to increase the number ofprospective tradespeople. The NBCC will assist TBVI's growth with financialresources.The terms of the MOU afford TBVI the flexibility in the delivery of educationalcurricula tailored for its participants. Furthermore, it supports the followingTBVI's emphasis:(1) Leveraging the trainees' fortitude as the foundation by which theindividual recognizes that they can achieve through the execution ofprinciples and self-discipline.(2) Aligning the trainees' personal and professional development with TBVI'svalues of accountability, respect, responsibility, critical thinking,communication, and collaboration.(3) Empowering the student and supporting their desire to achieve theirchosen career trade while simultaneously igniting the student's responsibilityto give back to their community.About the Trinity Bay Vocational Institute Inc. (TBVI)TBVI, Inc. was founded in Houston, TX, in 2018. Conceptually, TBVI wasdeveloped and implemented by industry professionals who recognized theneed for skilled laborers. The group acknowledges the fact that not allindividuals are college-bound. So, they created pathways that would affordviable, financially rewarding career choices to individuals interested in thetrade industry. Currently under construction are ourwebsites, www.trinitybayinstitute.org (Houston location)and www.trinitybaylouisiana.org (Louisiana location).About the National Black Chamber of CommerceEmpowering the Black Business Community for 30 Years, the National BlackChamber of Commerceis the largest Black business association in the worldand is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining AfricanAmerican communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activitywithin the United States. Headquartered in Washington, DC, NBCC wasfounded in 1992 by Harry Alford and Kay DeBow. Today the organization has200+ chambers across 40 states and 50 nations. Learn more aboutNBCC www.nationalbcc.org