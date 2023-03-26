Tupperware Brands Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 19, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") TUP investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tupperware securities TUP between March 10, 2021 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period")

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

Tupperware announced on March 1, 2023 that it had identified misstatements in previous financial statements and lacked effective internal controls related to accounting for income tax. This caused a 15% drop in the stock price. On March 16, 2023, Tupperware disclosed that it would be unable to file its Annual Report and that previous financial statements dating back to 2020 would be restated. This caused a further 7.7% drop in the stock price. The complaint alleges that Tupperware made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including serious issues with internal controls and misstatements in financial statements.

