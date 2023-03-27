Quality Aircraft Accessories Reopens Expanded Fort Lauderdale Facility
Repair Station Services Region, South America
We are up and running in time for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo.”LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) has reopened an expanded Fort Lauderdale repair station focusing on maintenance, repair and overhaul of General Aviation accessories, principally magnetos and exhaust systems. Located close to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, the new and larger facility is an extension of QAA’s main operations and headquarters in Tulsa, Okla.
— QAA General Manager Brandon Stewart
The Fort Lauderdale operation, which services the Southeastern US and South America, also distributes General Aviation products from a variety of manufacturers. After being shut down for several months for renovations, the Fort Lauderdale reopening features a larger facility and additional employees with revamped, modernized processes and the addition of welding services, primarily to accommodate aircraft engine exhaust system refurbishment.
QAA General Manager Brandon Stewart said, “We are up and running in time for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo to be held this week in Lakeland, Fla. We will be a part of Hartzell Aviation’s exhibit there and look forward to seeing our South American and regional customers,” he added.
“Further, we thank our sister company Hartzell Engine Tech, which assisted us in establishing future state processing. Our customers are already benefiting from improved quality, service, availability, and shorter lead times,” Stewart said. “We also want to recognize the support that Hartzell Aerospace Welding provided in bringing on our exhaust overhaul and repair capabilities and further expanding our support for General Aviation.”
With the reopening, QAA has been able to add an onsite dedicated customer service rep, welding technicians, and a quality chief inspector in Fort Lauderdale. Including upgrades to the company’s new facility, the total QAA investment exceeds a million dollars. The investment includes a new conveyor system, paint booth, drying oven, blast cabinet, workbenches, fixtures and a full range of welding equipment and capabilities. For more info on QAA go https://www.qaa.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram